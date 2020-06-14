Kate Richars
Kate Richars of Newton has been named to the spring 2020 Chancellor’s List at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.
To be named to the UA Little Rock Chancellor’s List, a student must have completed at least nine credit hours and maintained at least a 3.9 GPA.
Kendall Knop
On May 16, Kendall Knop of Strasburg graduated summa cum laude from Blackburn College with a Bachelor of Arts.
Northern Illinois University
Northern Illinois University announced its spring 2020 Dean’s List.
To earn this distinction, students must meet a minimum semester grade-point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale in the College of Engineering and Engineering Technology or a minimum of 3.75 on a 4.0 scale in the colleges of Business, Education, Health and Human Sciences, Liberal Arts and Sciences, and Visual and Performing Arts.
Joseph Stone, Business Administration – B.S., Altamont High School
Patrick Tkachuk, Sport Management – B.S., Altamont High School
