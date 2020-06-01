Elania Trimble
Elania Trimble of Montrose qualified for the Spring 2020 Dean's List at Belmont University. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a grade-point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.
Kelcie Darnell
Culver-Stockton College recently recognized 205 students on its dean's list for academic achievement during the spring 2020 semester.
Kelcie Darnell of Shelbyville was named to the list.
Students on the dean's list have earned between a 3.5 and 3.99 grade-point average and were enrolled in a minimum of 12 hours with no grade lower than a C.
