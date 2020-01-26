Western Illinois University
Sophomore Rowdy D Ruholl of Montrose was named to Western Illinois University Fall 2019 Dean’s List.
To receive this award, an undergraduate student must earn at least a 3.6 grade-point average on a scale of 4.0, which equals an A in a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded courses; pass-fail hours are not counted (e.g., student teaching, internships).
Madeline Paige Field of Effingham graduated from Western Illinois University following the fall 2019 semester.
Field graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in History.
