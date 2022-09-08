Southern New Hampshire University
Sadante Adkinson of Effingham has been named to Southern New Hampshire University's Summer 2022 Dean's List. The summer terms run from May to August.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the Dean's List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired eight-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring and summer.
Daniel Everson of Effingham and Nora Snyder of Flora were named to SNHU's Summer 2022 President's List.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President's List.
