Lake Land College

Lake Land College announced area students who graduated with degrees and certificates after completion of the 2019 fall semester.

Altamont

John Nacke, Associate in Arts, Psychology

Beecher City

Matthew Smith, Associate in Applied Science, IT-Programming

Brian Butt, Associate in Arts, Criminal Justice

Brownstown

Maisie Howard, Associate in Liberal Studies

Taylor Dunckel, Associate in Arts, Communication Studies

Effingham

Jessica Hackman, Associate in Applied Science, IT-Programming

Cody Hennigh, Certificate, Accounting

Olga Hernandez, Associates in Applied Science, Accounting, Law Enforcement

Levi Jones, Certificate, Law Enforcement Operations

Jody Kollmann, Certificate, Management

Nicholas Miller, Associate in Applied Science, Associate Degree Nurse

Jordan Miller, Associate in Applied Science, IT-Web Technology

Brooke Rueter, Associate in Science, Business Administration

Clare Shamhart, Associate in Arts, English

Chelsi Shoemaker, Certificate, Accounting

Holly Simons, Associate in Liberal Studies

Michael Stephens, Associate in Applied Science, Associate Degree Nurse

Nermine Wassef, Associate in Arts, Business

Trent Yocum, Associate in Applied Science, IT-Computer Applications

Tyler Null, Associate in Science, Business Administration

Louisville

Desiree Powell, Associate in Science, Pre-Medicine

Montrose

Alexis McKee, Associate in Applied Science, Civil Engineering Technology-Coop

Alexis McKee, Associate in Applied Science, Medical Assistant

Ryan Dailey, Certificate, Medical Assistant

Neoga

Zachary Buidens, Associate in Applied Science, Human Services-Psychology

Zachary Buidens, Associate in Applied Science, Renewable Energy

Madeline Morrison, Certificate, Sustainable Energy

Kristen Hunt, Associate in Applied Science, Associate Degree Nurse

St. Elmo

Belinda Agney, Certificate, Cosmetology

Sigel

David Thompson, Associate in Arts, History

Teutopolis

Kaylee Newkirk, Associate in Applied Science, Office Assistant-Legal; Certificate, Office Support Specialist-Microsoft Office

Jacob Schmidt, Certificate, Office Support Specialist

Alison Finn, Undecided

Toledo

Sarah White, Associate in Applied Science, Associate Degree Nurse

Bailey Wafford, Associate in Arts, Communication Studies

Watson

Carly Geltz, Associate in Arts, Psychology

Kady Wilkins, Associate in Arts, Sociology/Social Work

Lara Owens, Certificate, Entrepreneurship

McKendree University

The following local students were named to the President’s List for achieving a perfect 4.0 grade-point average for the fall 2019 semester:

Andrew Althoff, a senior from Neoga

Elizabeth Mesnard, a senior from Effingham

The following local students were named to the McKendree University Dean’s List for earning a grade-point average of 3.6 or higher for the fall 2019 semester:

Jacob Donaldson, a senior from Effingham

Michaela Engel, a junior from Kinmundy

Shayna Phillips, a senior from Effingham

Nathan Schultz, a first-year from Effingham

Addie Smith, a sophomore from Altamont