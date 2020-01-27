Lake Land College
Lake Land College announced area students who graduated with degrees and certificates after completion of the 2019 fall semester.
Altamont
John Nacke, Associate in Arts, Psychology
Beecher City
Matthew Smith, Associate in Applied Science, IT-Programming
Brian Butt, Associate in Arts, Criminal Justice
Brownstown
Maisie Howard, Associate in Liberal Studies
Taylor Dunckel, Associate in Arts, Communication Studies
Effingham
Jessica Hackman, Associate in Applied Science, IT-Programming
Cody Hennigh, Certificate, Accounting
Olga Hernandez, Associates in Applied Science, Accounting, Law Enforcement
Levi Jones, Certificate, Law Enforcement Operations
Jody Kollmann, Certificate, Management
Nicholas Miller, Associate in Applied Science, Associate Degree Nurse
Jordan Miller, Associate in Applied Science, IT-Web Technology
Brooke Rueter, Associate in Science, Business Administration
Clare Shamhart, Associate in Arts, English
Chelsi Shoemaker, Certificate, Accounting
Holly Simons, Associate in Liberal Studies
Michael Stephens, Associate in Applied Science, Associate Degree Nurse
Nermine Wassef, Associate in Arts, Business
Trent Yocum, Associate in Applied Science, IT-Computer Applications
Tyler Null, Associate in Science, Business Administration
Louisville
Desiree Powell, Associate in Science, Pre-Medicine
Montrose
Alexis McKee, Associate in Applied Science, Civil Engineering Technology-Coop
Alexis McKee, Associate in Applied Science, Medical Assistant
Ryan Dailey, Certificate, Medical Assistant
Neoga
Zachary Buidens, Associate in Applied Science, Human Services-Psychology
Zachary Buidens, Associate in Applied Science, Renewable Energy
Madeline Morrison, Certificate, Sustainable Energy
Kristen Hunt, Associate in Applied Science, Associate Degree Nurse
St. Elmo
Belinda Agney, Certificate, Cosmetology
Sigel
David Thompson, Associate in Arts, History
Teutopolis
Kaylee Newkirk, Associate in Applied Science, Office Assistant-Legal; Certificate, Office Support Specialist-Microsoft Office
Jacob Schmidt, Certificate, Office Support Specialist
Alison Finn, Undecided
Toledo
Sarah White, Associate in Applied Science, Associate Degree Nurse
Bailey Wafford, Associate in Arts, Communication Studies
Watson
Carly Geltz, Associate in Arts, Psychology
Kady Wilkins, Associate in Arts, Sociology/Social Work
Lara Owens, Certificate, Entrepreneurship
McKendree University
The following local students were named to the President’s List for achieving a perfect 4.0 grade-point average for the fall 2019 semester:
Andrew Althoff, a senior from Neoga
Elizabeth Mesnard, a senior from Effingham
The following local students were named to the McKendree University Dean’s List for earning a grade-point average of 3.6 or higher for the fall 2019 semester:
Jacob Donaldson, a senior from Effingham
Michaela Engel, a junior from Kinmundy
Shayna Phillips, a senior from Effingham
Nathan Schultz, a first-year from Effingham
Addie Smith, a sophomore from Altamont
