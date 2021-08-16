Lee University
Cassidy Buescher of Neoga earned Lee University Dean's List honors during the spring 2021 semester.
Dean's List recognition is earned by full-time, on-campus students with a semester grade-point average between 3.7 and 4.00.
Updated: August 16, 2021 @ 4:29 pm
