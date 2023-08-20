Monmouth College
Nolan Runde of Teutopolis was one of 23 new students selected to participate in Monmouth's Summer Opportunities for Intellectual Activities program.
Known as SOFIA, the program is held during a three-week period before the start of fall classes in which select new Monmouth students work on in-depth research and inquiry into a wide range of subjects from the sciences to the arts. The projects are overseen by a faculty member and a returning student, who serves as a group mentor.
Runde, who is a graduate of Teutopolis High School and an exercise science major at Monmouth, worked on the SOFIA project titled "Build a 6502 Computer."
Monmouth's 2023 fall semester began Aug. 23.
