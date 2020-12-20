University of Mississippi
The University of Mississippi recently announced students named to the Fall 2020 Honor Roll lists, including Chancellor’s Honor Roll.
The Chancellor’s Honor Roll is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.75-4.00. The following area students made the list:
Kelsey Nicole Partlow of Neoga
Martina Claire Gratz of Sigel
In order to be eligible for honor roll designation, a student must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and may not be on academic probation during the semester.
