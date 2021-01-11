Southeast Missouri State University
The following students have been named to the fall 2020 Dean's List at Southeast Missouri State University.
Victoria Ault of Greenup
Elly Eaton of Newton
Students named to the list earned at least a 3.75 grade-point average on a 4.0 scale, completed at least 12 hours of standard graded credit, achieved no grade below a B and received no failing grades in enrolled, credit/no credit or pass/fail courses.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.