Travis Fulk
Family physicians in eight Illinois communities are hosting students from Southern Illinois University School of Medicine through Dec. 20. The students are participating in the school’s Family Medicine Preceptorship Program.
The experience provides an opportunity for students to use their medical knowledge in a clinic setting under the supervision of an experienced physician. The students choose from more than 160 family practice physicians in Illinois for their preceptorship experience. They will graduate from medical school in May 2021, then pursue advanced training in a specific area of medicine before beginning practice. Since 1981, 2,678 students have participated in the program, which is offered by the school’s Department of Family and Community Medicine.
Among the students is Travis Fulk, son of Steven and Cheryl Fulk of Effingham. He is the guest of Nathan Roberts, MD, with Shelbyville Medical Center.
