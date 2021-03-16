Western Governors University
Darcie Buening of Effingham earned a Master of Science, Nursing–Education (BSN to MSN) degree from Western Governors University (WGU).
Pace University
Anthony J. Zaccari of Effingham was named to the Dean’s List of Dyson College of Arts & Sciences at Pace University NYC. Anthony J. Zaccari has earned third honors for the fall 2020 semester. Anthony J. Zaccari is a freshman majoring in Arts and Entertainment Management.
Abigail R. Zaccari of Effingham was named to the Dean’s List of Dyson College of Arts & Sciences at Pace University NYC. Abigail R. Zaccari has earned first honors for the fall 2020 semester. Abigail R. Zaccari is a senior majoring in theatrical stage management.
