SIU School of Medicine
A White Coat ceremony at Southern Illinois University School of Medicine celebrated the new students in the Class of 2027 who have begun pursuing medical degrees to care for the people of central and southern Illinois and beyond.
During the Aug. 11 event in Carbondale’s Shryock Auditorium, students received their white coats to begin their journeys to become physicians. The learners spend the first year of training on the Carbondale campus and years 2-4 in Springfield. (Eight students in the Lincoln Scholars program spend all four years downstate.)
Among the students are Julia Hardiek of Teutopolis, daughter of Karla Hardiek and the late Jack Hardiek; and Alex Kowalski of Effingham, son of David Kowalski and Lisa Kowalski and husband of Katelyn Hale.
