Utah State University
Utah State University will recognize 6,588 candidates for graduation during its Spring 2022 Commencement celebration. The graduates are from USU's statewide campuses across the state of Utah, as well as USU Online, earning degrees and certificates during the summer 2021, fall 2021 and spring 2022 semesters.
The following local students are set to earn degrees:
Randi Miller of Effingham is a candidate for graduation with a Bachelor of Science in Registered Nurse from USU Uintah Basin.
Cindy Parrish of Altamont is a candidate for graduation with a Bachelor of Science in Health Education and Promotion from Utah State University.
