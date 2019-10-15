College News 4 hrs ago Reese Buenker Reese H. Buenker of Effingham was named to the spring 2019 University of Southern Indiana Dean’s List. Undergraduate students must achieve a 3.5 or higher grade-point average to be named to the Dean’s List. Tags Reese H. Buenker Grade Point Average Education University News Dean's List Student University Of Southern Indiana Dean List Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Print Edition Obituaries Milleville, Brenda KOESTER, DELORIS Smith, Terry Wolfert, Shirley Kollman, Laura Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesHeart of the USA: Here to stay in Effingham CountyCircuit judge announces run for 5"‘ District Appellate CourtRain gives team an additional day to strategize at TalladegaPeggy Hubbard announces U.S. Senate campaign against Dick DurbinFlaming Hearts crush Tornadoes 48-6Disc golf tournament comes to EffinghamSmoke, classic cars and unique trophies draw motor enthusiastsRadiologist running for US SenateShelbyville man dies from injuries in Sept. 11 motorcycle crashOlney attorney announces run for 55th Senatorial District Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.