Lakeview College of Nursing
Lakeview College of Nursing spring 2020 graduates from the area include the following:
Kylie Cox of Flora graduated from Lakeview's Charleston Campus. She is a 2015 graduate of Flora High School in Flora, and a 2016 graduate of Olney Central College in Olney. She is the daughter of Jeanine Cox of Flora and Eric Cox of Flora.
Abby Erickson of Neoga graduated from Lakeview's Charleston Campus. She is a 2014 graduate of Neoga Junior-Senior High School in Neoga. She is the daughter of Rae Ann Hille of Neoga.
Justine Funneman of Effingham graduated from Lakeview's Charleston Campus. She is a 2016 graduate of Teutopolis High School in Teutopolis and a 2018 graduate of Lake Land Community College in Mattoon. She is the daughter of Craig and Laurie Funneman of Effingham.
Nicholas Lucy of Dieterich graduated from Lakeview's Charleston Campus. He is a 2010 graduate of Dieterich High School in Dieterich and a 2017 graduate of Eastern Illinois University in Charleston. He is the son of Ken Lucy of Dieterich and Danielle Lucy of Effingham. He is married to Lindsay Lucy.
Abby Marxman of Effingham graduated from Lakeview's Charleston Campus. She is a 2016 graduate of Effingham High School in Effingham and a 2018 graduate of Lake Land College in Mattoon. She is the daughter of Jill and Brian Marxman of Effingham.
Keiko Ripley of Effingham graduated from Lakeview's Charleston Campus.
Victoria Alumbaugh
Several students were recognized by the Division of Fine, Applied and Literary Arts during the annual Honors Day Convocation, shown live online on May 12 from the Alexander Campbell Auditorium at Culver-Stockton College.
Students were recognized for overall academic achievement, outstanding performance within their major, academic competition and campus leadership. Many of the awards have been established by or in memory of Culver-Stockton alumni.
The Mathieson Musicology Award, established by Dr. Carol Fisher Mathieson, emeritus professor of music, to honor her many students during her 39-year career, and given to a student demonstrating achievement in musicology coursework, was presented to Victoria Alumbaugh of Neoga.
SIUE
Southern Illinois University Edwardsville announced area residents who are among the following spring Class of 2020 graduates.
Altamont
Christian Freezeland, Psychology, BS
Alan Ledbetter, Mechanical Engineering, BS
Deidre Ledbetter, Pharmacy, PHRMD
Kelly Pagone, Nursing (RN), BS, Summa Cum Laude
Corie Smith, Nursing (RN), BS, Cum Laude
Stephen Spade, Computer Engineering, BS
Brady Winn, Business Administration, BS
Beecher City
Lance Arnold, Mechatronics & Robotics Engr, BS, Honors Scholar
Tara Wright, Beecher City, Nursing (RN), BS, Cum Laude
Brownstown
Barbara Daugherty, Educational Leadership, EDD
Dieterich
Trenton Poe, Nursing, BS
Neil Thoele, Mechanical Engineering, BS
Effingham
Abigail, Barnhart, Nursing, BS, Cum Laude
Abby Brown, Biological Sciences, BS, Summa Cum Laude
Hope Collier, Biological Sciences, BS, Magna Cum Laude
Alyson Esker, Nursing, BS
Nathaniel Gengler, Chemistry, BS, Cum Laude, Honors Scholar
Nicholas Grunloh, Biological Sciences, BS, Magna Cum Laude, Honors Scholar
Ian Harris, Mathematical Studies, BS, Cum Laude
Candra Kronewitter, Nursing Practice, DNP
Jere Latham, Nursing (RN), BS
Emily McDevitt, Exercise Science, BS, Cum Laude
Brock Mette, Exercise Science, BS
Jacob Mette, Civil Engineering, BS, Cum Laude
Jessica Miller, Marketing Research, MMR
Andrew Moeller, Mechanical Engineering, BS, Magna Cum Laude, Honors Scholar
Dakarai Pleasant, Chemistry, BS
Meghann Pruemer, Nursing (RN), BS, Cum Laude
Brian Ritz, Criminal Justice Studies, BS
Logan Weis, Pharmacy, PHRMD
Kori Wenthe, Nursing (RN), BS
Farina
Christopher Roberts, History, BS, Cum Laude
Kassandra Viramontes, Business Administration, BS, Magna Cum Laude
Herrick
Kirby Casner, Social Work, BSW, Summa Cum Laude
Louisville
Katherine Miglin, Mathematical Studies, BS
Rachel Smith, Biological Sciences, MS
Mason
Matthew Healy, Business Administration, BS
Neoga
Caleb Abernathy, Computer Management & Info Sys, BS, Summa Cum Laude
Newton
Joshua Bierman, History, BS
Rebeca House, Pharmacy, PHRMD
Madeline Zuber, Applied Communication Studies, BA
Ste. Marie
Clayton Reis, Business Administration, BS
Stewardson
Clara Kaufman, Social Work, BSW, Magna Cum Laude
Teutopolis
Hutson Coventry, Accountancy, BSA, Cum Laude
Austin Johnson, History, BS, Magna Cum Laude, Honors Scholar
Mindy Myers, Computer Management & Info Sys, BS
Kylie Oseland, Nursing, BS
Toledo
Richard Clapp, Nursing Practice, DNP
Franklin Nees, Business Administration, BS
Teutopolis
Danielle Repking, Business Administration, BS, Cum Laude
Nicholas Ruholl, Mechanical Engineering, BS
Morgan Walk, Speech Language Pathology, MS
Western Governors University
The following Effingham residents have earned a degree from Western Governors University (WGU).
Ashley Frailey earned a Master of Science in Management and Leadership.
Lori Meseke earned a Master of Science in Accounting.
Debbie Murray earned a Master of Science in Nursing - Leadership and Management (BSN to MSN).
Jenni Newlin earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Suellen Reimers earned a Bachelor of Science in Marketing Management.
Jennifer Zerrusen earned a Master of Science in Nursing - Leadership and Management (BSN to MSN).
Emma Thomas
Emma Thomas of Effingham was named to Iowa Wesleyan University spring 2020 Dean's List.
Criteria to be a part of IW's Dean's List include degree-seeking students taking 12 or more hours per semester with a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher.
