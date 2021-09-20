Southern Illinois University Edwardsville
Southern Illinois University Edwardsville has announced the names of students qualifying for the Summer 2021 Dean’s List. To qualify, a student must maintain a grade-point average of 3.5 or better and have 12 hours calculated (B is equivalent to 3.0; A to 4.0).
Rachel Lynn Grobengieser of Altamont, Nursing BS
Nicholas Braden Beck of Effingham, Business Administration BS
Emilee Nicole Ellingsworth of Hidalgo, Nursing BS
Sadie Rose Bueker of Sigel, Speech Lang Path & Audiology BS
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.