Marietta College
Marietta College's Micaela Bradley of Greenup, was one of 36 students who earned the designation of Pioneer Scholars.
Bradley, who is majoring in Sport Management, scored in the top 20% of the senior class on the ETS Proficiency Exam, which assesses critical thinking, math and communication.
Bradley is a graduate of Cumberland High School.
University of the Cumberlands
Sara Ragland of Effingham recently graduated from University of the Cumberlands.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.