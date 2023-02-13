Illinois Wesleyan University

Area students were named to Illinois Wesleyan University's Dean's List for the fall semester of the 2022-23 academic year.

To qualify for the Dean's List, students must earn a GPA of 3.50 or better during the semester based on 4.0 for straight As.

The following local students made the list:

Bryce Lohman of Effingham, a senior majoring in Marketing

Landon Wolfe of Dieterich, a senior majoring in Finance

Macy Ludwig of Effingham, a sophomore majoring in Accounting

Halle Smith of Farina, a first-year majoring in Neuroscience

