Illinois Wesleyan University
Area students were named to Illinois Wesleyan University's Dean's List for the fall semester of the 2022-23 academic year.
To qualify for the Dean's List, students must earn a GPA of 3.50 or better during the semester based on 4.0 for straight As.
The following local students made the list:
Bryce Lohman of Effingham, a senior majoring in Marketing
Landon Wolfe of Dieterich, a senior majoring in Finance
Macy Ludwig of Effingham, a sophomore majoring in Accounting
Halle Smith of Farina, a first-year majoring in Neuroscience
