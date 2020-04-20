Christa Kabbes
Christa Kabbes, graduate candidate in Clinical Mental Health Counseling at Eastern Illinois University, was selected by the graduate program in counseling as a 2020 Distinguished Graduate Student.
To recognize achievement and excellence in graduate scholarship, each graduate program selects a student from its program to honor as a Distinguished Graduate Student. Students are recognized in the Graduate Journal of Scholarship and Recognition, sponsored by the Graduate Student Advisory Council and the Graduate School.
Kabbes is a native of Effingham. She is the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Douglas and Cheryl Kabbes.
Cheyenne Brickner
Cheyenne Brickner, graduate candidate in music at Eastern Illinois University, was selected by the graduate program in music as a 2020 Distinguished Graduate Student.
To recognize achievement and excellence in graduate scholarship, each graduate program selects a student from its program to honor as a Distinguished Graduate Student. Students are recognized in the Graduate Journal of Scholarship and Recognition, sponsored by the Graduate Student Advisory Council and the Graduate School.
Brickner is a native of Effingham. She is the daughter of Mary Ann Corbitt and John Corbitt, and is married to Dan Brickner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.