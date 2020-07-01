Dalton Kemper
Dalton Kemper of Teutopolis is one of 60 students who was awarded by Bradley University's Slane College of Communications and Fine Arts (CFA) in the spring 2020 semester.
Kemper was awarded Outstanding Student in Sports Communication by the Department of Communication.
Landon Wolfe
Landon Wolfe of Dieterich was named to the Minnesota State University, Mankato Honor List.
To qualify for academic honors, undergraduate students must be enrolled for at least 12 credit hours for the semester and earn a 3.5 to 3.99 grade-point average.
