Kierstan Kaye Ault graduated with a bachelor degree from Southern Arkansas University at the Fall Commencement ceremonies Dec. 13.

Ault, from Greenup, majored in University Studies from the College of Liberal and Performing Arts.

University of Evansville

More than 750 students were named to the Fall 2019 Dean's List at University of Evansville. The following local students made the list:

  • Crayton Chesnut of Dieterich, a junior majoring in Marketing.
  • Kyle Hartke of Effingham, a senior majoring in Biology.
  • Paige Webster of Newton, a junior majoring in Neuroscience.
  • Kyla Burton of Ste. Marie, a senior majoring in Exercise Science.
  • Keri Zumbahlen of Newton, a sophomore majoring in Exercise Science.

To merit the honor of being placed on the Dean's List each semester, a student must have carried a full academic load of 12 hours or more, excluding pass/fail courses, and have earned a grade point average of 3.5 or above.

SIUE

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville has announced the names of students qualifying for the Fall 2019 Dean’s List. To qualify, a student must maintain a grade-point average of 3.5 or better and have 12 hours calculated (B is equivalent to 3.0; A to 4.0).

Altamont

Elizabeth Anne Biggs, Undeclared

Samuel Edward Childerson, Business Economics and Finance, BS

Sara Gabriela Flores Madrid, Industrial Engineering, BS

Rachel Lynn Grobengieser, Nursing, BS

Libby Chylene Heiser, Speech Lang Path & Audiology, BS

Deidre K. Ledbetter, Pharmacy, PHRMD

Dylan Matthew Marble, Undeclared

Tinley Marie Mette, Nursing, BS

Caitlyn Faye White, Nursing, BS

Dieterich

Jacob Shane Beckman, Electrical Engineering, BS

Jessica Marie Drees, Accountancy, BSA

Jacob William Esker, Elementary Education, BS

Travis Bradley Niemerg, Electrical Engineering, BS

Brooke Brianne Shoemaker, Biological Sciences, BS

Edgewood

Beau Dylan Glen Manuel, Industrial Engineering, BS

Adam Jeffrey Mayhaus, Business Administration, MBA

Effingham

Sophia Jean Ballard, Applied Communication Studies, BS

Braydon Dallas Bone, Exercise Science, BS

Abby Marie Brown, Biological Sciences, BS

Saidee Leann Bushur, Speech Lang Path & Audiology, BS

Hope Ann Collier, Biological Sciences, BS

Wittni Rene Cotton, Theater & Dance, BA

Ethyn Isaiah Dust, Psychology, BS

Brynn Maxine Flack, Nursing, BS

Zach Anthony Gardewine, Nursing, BS

Nathaniel Dean Gengler, Chemistry, BS

Nicholas John Grunloh, Biological Sciences, BS

Camryn Marie Heuerman, Elementary Education, BS

Megan Marie Hodge, Undeclared

Hailey Sue Hoelscher, Nursing, BS

Leah Marie Jansen, Nursing, BS

Anna Elizabeth Jones, Nursing, BS

Meredith Elaine Kull, Early Childhood Education, BS

Wyatt Lee Lawrence, Undeclared

Noah Michael Lohman, Computer Engineering, BS

Luke Jeffrey Ludwig, Undeclared

Emily McDevitt, Exercise Science, BS

Jacob Zachary Mette, Civil Engineering, BS

Andrew Moeller, Mechanical Engineering, BS

Brian L. Ritz, Criminal Justice Studies, BS

Mitchell McKinley Sager, Undeclared

Skyler Dawn Schafer, Undeclared

Abigail R. Schmidt, Elementary Education, BS

Jacob Schmidt, Exercise Science, BS

Sarah Elizabeth Schmidt, Undeclared

Logan Mitchell Weis, Pharmacy, PHRMD

Blake Charles Robert White, Mass Communications. BS

Trent Michael Wilkinson, Mechanical Engineering, BS

Claire Elizabeth Wortman, Undeclared

Farina

Christopher David Roberts, History, BS

Kassandra Viramontes, Business Administration, BS

Herrick

Kirby E. Casner, Social Work, BSW

Hidalgo

Elizabeth Jean Ellingsworth, Childhood Education. BS

Kinmundy

Karli Janise Rose, Undeclared

Mason

Keidron Nicole Duckwitz, Nursing, BS

Cody Robert Smith, Undeclared

Montrose

Wyatt Charles Abbott, Computer Engineering, BS

Ryan Vincent Hagen, Undeclared

Emma Marie Pitcher, Undeclared

Kelsey Wente, Nursing (RN), BS

Newton

Brycen James Dhom, Electrical Engineering, BS

Madelyn Rose Geier, Exercise Science, BS

Kristen Mae Hardiek, Elementary Education, BS

Cathryn Jane Homan, Exercise Science, BS

Rebeca House, Pharmacy, PHRMD

Cali Elaine Johnson, Business Administration, BS

Tucker James Rieman, Undeclared

Taylor Dawn Smith, Mathematical Studies, BS

Grant Albert Stark, Exercise Science, BS

Brett Tyler Woodard, Undeclared

Lesley Ann Woods, Mathematical Studies, BS

Claudia Michelle Zuber, Undeclared

St. Elmo

Wade William Ireland, Undeclared

Ste. Marie

Grace Anne Hartrich, Elementary Education, BS

Shumway

Sarah C. Kirchhofer, Elementary Education, BS

Sydney Breann Waldhoff, Undeclared

Stewardson

Clara Margaret Kaufman, Social Work, BSW

Strasburg

Hannah Noel Schumacher, Nursing, BS

Teutopolis

Mikayla Daniel Blankenship, Undeclared

Jamie Ann-Marie Bloemer, Undeclared

Hutson Nathanial Coventry, Accountancy, BSA

Thomas John Flach, Business Administration, BS

Claire M. Hemmen, Accountancy, BSA

Mitchell Lawrence Jansen, Undeclared

Madison Hope Magee, Business Administration, BS

Allie Marie Niebrugge, Undeclared

Richard Bernard Overbeck, Mechanical Engineering, BS

Danielle Jo Repking, Business Administration, BS

Maci Rose Rieman, Pharmacy, PHRMD

Beth Ann Schabbing, Social Work, BSW

Abigail C. Schmidt, Undeclared

Maria Robyn Vonderheide, Business Administration, BS

Mathew Jude Weber, Construction Management, BS

Toledo

Megan Camille Walsh, Anthropology, BS

