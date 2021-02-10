Lewis University
Megan Schlechte of Strasburg was named to Lewis University's Dean's List for the 2020 Fall Semester. Schlechte is studying Nursing at Lewis University.
To be eligible for this honor, students must have completed a minimum of 12 credit hours during the semester with a grade-point average of at least 3.5 and with no "D" or "F" grades.
Carthage College
Carthage College has named Evan Blievernicht from Teutopolis to its dean's list for academic excellence during the fall 2020 semester.
Dean's list honors are accorded to Carthage students who achieve a minimum 3.5 grade-point average while carrying at least 14 credit hours during a semester.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.