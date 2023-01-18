University of Evansville
The University of Evansville recently named students to the Dean's List for the Fall 2022 semester.
To merit the honor of being placed on the Dean's List, a student must have carried a full academic load of 12 hours or more and have earned a grade point average of 3.5 or above.
Several students from the area were named to the Dean's List, including:
Abigail Repking of Effingham, majoring in Athletic Training
Justin Zumbahlen of Newton, majoring in Exercise Science
Keri Zumbahlen of Newton, majoring in Exercise Science
Belmont University
Brooke Rupel of Neoga was named to Belmont University's Dean's List for the fall 2022 semester.
Dean's List eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.
Missouri State University
Each semester students at Missouri State University who attain academic excellence are named to the dean's list.
For undergraduate students, criteria include enrollment in at least 12 credit hours during the fall semester and at least a 3.50 grade point average (on a 4.00 scale).
These local students made the list:
Lauryn Douthit of Effingham
Emma Fearday of Sigel
Morgan Hagler of Effingham
Jeridyn Thomas of Effingham
Caelan Wilson of Newton
Moorehead
Kline Austin of Beecher City was named to Morehead State University Fall 2022 Dean’s List in the Smith College of Business & Technology.
To qualify for the Dean's List, students must have completed at least 12 undergraduate credit hours and earned at least a 3.5 GPA for the current semester.
