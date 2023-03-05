University of Mississippi

The University of Mississippi announced the following local students were named to the Fall 2022 Honor Roll lists, including Chancellor’s Honor Roll:

Martina Gratz of Sigel

Kelsey Partlow of Neoga

The Chancellor’s Honor Roll is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.75-4.00. In order to be eligible for honor roll designation, a student must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and may not be on academic probation during the semester.

