Central College
Madilyn Ulrich of Shelbyville was one of more than 800 students at Central College who would have been honored at the college's annual Scholarship Celebration on Thursday, April 22. The event was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Ulrich received the Journey Scholarship.
SIUE School of Nursing
The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Nursing (SON) hosted its 2021 Scholarship Ceremony and Tea virtually on Tuesday, April 20, in celebration of the accomplishments and aspirations of its students and sponsors.
Among the awards presented was the Sandra Jeanne MacDonald Crome Scholarship Endowment, a new scholarship established by Wayne Crome to honor his wife, Sandra. Sandra had previously established a scholarship to honor her sister, Roberta Lee MacDonald Dial, RN, BSN Award. The 2021 recipient of both awards was sophomore Jennifer Robards of Dieterich.
“Sandy loved her job and was a big booster for the University,” said Wayne. “My wife was very interested in medicine. She was the go-to in the family for medical needs. I thought this scholarship would be a nice way for her to continue helping people in perpetuity. It is an honor to help deserving students in this way.”
Robards’ appreciation and future aspirations were shared during the program: “The vision I have for my career is to always do my best and never stop learning. After graduating from the SIUE School of Nursing, I would love to work at St. Louis Children’s Hospital. While there, I will be the best nurse possible for my patients and fellow health care providers. I will be a caretaker and educator, and show compassion to others.”
Blackburn College
Local Blackburn College students have been inducted into the College's Academic Honors Society. Blackburn students were celebrated for these exceptional achievements in a virtual ceremony earlier this month.
Those inducted include:
- Haley Atchley, of Cowden, Psi Chi — An international honor society, Psi Chi recognizes outstanding student achievement in the science and application of psychology.
- Elizabeth Bowyer, of Shelbyville, Alpha Chi — A national honor society. Alpha Chi recognizes students who excel academically residing in the top 10% of their junior or senior class and are elected by Blackburn faculty on the basis of academic achievements and character.
