University of Kentucky
The University of Kentucky released its Dean's List for the spring 2023 semester. Elaina Wegman, of Effingham, Pre-Nursing, and Paige Kerner, of Teutopolis, Pre-Finance, were named to the list.
To make a Dean’s List in one of the UK colleges, a student must earn a grade-point average of 3.6 or higher and must have earned 12 credits or more in that semester, excluding credits earned in pass-fail classes. Some UK colleges require a 3.5 GPA to make the Dean’s List.
