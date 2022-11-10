Lake Land College
Lake Land College selected 13 students from several applicants to participate in The Vibe for the 2022-23 academic year based on their passion for the college and demonstrated communication and interpersonal skills.
Lake Land College developed this student marketing council called The Vibe to include a student voice in the college’s marketing and communication materials.
“The Vibe members are incredible individuals who tell the daily Laker experience through their own eyes. In addition to sharing their unique journeys, they assist the Marketing & Public Relations team by highlighting key messages and events, while providing valuable feedback on marketing and communication strategies,” Director of Marketing & Public Relations Kelly Allee said. “We are grateful to them for sharing their talents, thoughts and ideas with us, and we look forward to the many wonderful things they will do in the future.”
The students serve as social media influencers for Lake Land College, creating authentic testimonials and social media content on the platforms that resonate with their peers and potential students.
Among the 2022-23 Vibe members is Cayla Jolly of Mason. Jolly is a sophomore majoring in Paramedical Services.
