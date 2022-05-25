Southern Illinois University Edwardsville
MaKayla R. Koenig of Winter Garden, Florida, recently graduated from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville with a bachelor’s degree in Business.
Koenig, formerly of Effingham, attended St. Anthony schools and graduated from West Orange High School in Winter Garden. She is the daughter of Karl and Mindy Koenig of Florida and resides in Winter Garden.
Southern New Hampshire University
Nora Snyder of Flora has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s Winter 2022 Dean’s List.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 are named to the Dean’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in the fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits over two consecutive terms.
The following students were named to the Winter 2022 President’s List.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in the fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits over two consecutive terms.
Donna Garrett of Altamont
Chad Hybarger of Neoga
Jeffery Pharris of Flora
Lakeview College of Nursing
Lakeview College of Nursing in Danville and Charleston awarded numerous scholarships for the spring 2022 semester. Those in the local area who received scholarships include the following:
Kelsey Bierman of Effingham received the Lakeview Alumni Association.
Mallorie Mason of Shelbyville received the Lakeview Memorial Hospital Jr. Board.
Molly Niemerg of Wheeler received the Dean’s Scholarship.
University of Evansville
The University of Evansville has named more than 500 students to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2022 semester. To merit the honor of being placed on the Dean’s List, a student must have carried a full academic load of 12 hours or more and have earned a grade-point average of 3.5 or above.
Abigail Repking of Effingham, studying Athletic Training
Keri Zumbahlen of Newton, studying Exercise Science
Justin Zumbahlen of Newton, studying Exercise Science
Paige Webster of Newton, studying Neuroscience and Psychology
Crayton Chesnut of Dieterich, studying Marketing and Management
Western Illinois University
A total of 1,080 undergraduate students enrolled at Western Illinois University were named to the 2022 Spring Dean’s List.
To receive this award, an undergraduate student must earn at least a 3.6 grade-point average on a scale of 4.0, which equals an A in a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded courses; pass-fail hours are not counted (e.g., student teaching, internships).
Jared Hoene of Effingham, senior
Luke K. Jesgarz of Shelbyville, senior
Kelly Chen of Flora, junior
Abigail R. Gindlesberger of Flora, senior
Emma G. Luzadder of Flora, junior
