Eastern Illinois University

Eastern Illinois University recognizes undergraduates who have met the criteria for the Fall 2019 Deans’ List.

EIU’s Fall 2019 Deans’ List recognizes undergraduates who excelled academically during the university’s 2019 fall semester. Students who achieved a GPA of 3.80 to 4.00 (on a 4.00 scale) while completing a minimum of 12 graded semester hours, excluding credit/no credit grades are named on the university Deans’ List. They include:

Altamont

Clark, Kimberly A. — Geology/Geography

Drone, Shawn J. — Kinesiology/Sport/Recreation

Goldstein, Leah J. — Communication Studies

Clay City

Klingler, Collin M. — Kinesiology/Sport/Recreation

Dieterich

Ashley, Shae W. — Human Services Comm Leadership

Schmidt, Briar S. — School of Technology

Tolch, Samantha N. — Art & Design

Effingham

Ungrund, Christopher T. — School of Technology

Allen, Sarah A. — Health Promotion

Arnold, Dydra M. — Psychology

Avery, Kory M. — Biological Sciences

Buhnerkempe, Zoe M. — Teaching Learning Foundations

Chrappa, Micaela N. — Special Education

Esker, Blake A. — Teaching Learning Foundations

Fricke, Elizabeth R. — Sociology/Anthro/Criminology

Hoene, Cole A. — School of Technology

Jackson, Dylan T. — English

Jansen, Luke J. — Geology/Geography

Lowry, David C. — School of Business

McCammon, Noah T. — Political Science

McIntyre, Abby R. — School of Business

Meier, Megan A. — Psychology

Meinhart, Abbey L. — Special Education

Mersman, Lauren M. — Teaching Learning Foundations

Smith, Callaway J. — School of Business

Vail, Nathan A. — School of Extended Learning

Greenup

Cutts, Blayke J. — School of Business

Hollensbe, Cody J. — Kinesiology/Sport/Recreation

Murphy, Jacob D. — Biological Sciences

Louisville

Bible, Colt M. — School of Technology

Smith, Sidney L. — Sociology/Anthro/Criminology

Neoga

Blazich, Jessica J. — Psychology

Brown, Tachel N. — English

Cravens, Alyssa E. — Communication Studies

Easton, Madison R. — School of Family & Consumer Sci

Hall, Cassandra J. — Biological Sciences

Herring, Brandi K. — Sociology/Anthro/Criminology

Miah, Nicole S. — School of Business

Nunez, Brian — School of Technology

Potter, Kyla L. — Teaching Learning Foundations

Romack, Kinsey L. — Undeclared

Newton

Buerster, Alicia A. — Teaching Learning Foundations

Griffith, Cynthia A. — Teaching Learning Foundations

Haarman, Mikaela D. — Biological Sciences

Hemrich, Anna J. — School of Business

Russell, Elizabeth N. — Teaching Learning Foundations

Stoops, Noelle J. — Art & Design

Zumbahlen, Sydney A. — Music

Saint Elmo

Werner, Sydney R. — Art & Design

Saint Peter

Harmeier, Brett A. — Kinesiology/Sport/Recreation

Stewardson

Conder, Jill D. — School of Business

Teutopolis

Gebben, Savanna A. — Special Education

Koester, Evan R. — School of Technology

Niemerg, Hanna K. — Teaching Learning Foundations

Sandschafer, Jamie A. — School of Business

Thoele, Dominic A. — School of Technology

Watson

Albin, Alexis L. — Art & Design

Willow Hill

Osborne, Ethan C. — History

