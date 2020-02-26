Easter Illinois University
Eastern Illinois University recognizes undergraduates who have met the criteria for the Fall 2019 Deans’ List.
EIU’s Fall 2019 Deans’ List recognizes undergraduates who excelled academically during the university’s 2019 fall semester. Students who achieved a GPA of 3.80 to 4.00 (on a 4.00 scale) while completing a minimum of 12 graded semester hours, excluding credit/no credit grades are named on the university Deans’ List. They include:
Altamont
Clark, Kimberly A. — Geology/Geography
Drone, Shawn J. — Kinesiology/Sport/Recreation
Goldstein, Leah J. — Communication Studies
Clay City
Klingler, Collin M. — Kinesiology/Sport/Recreation
Dieterich
Ashley, Shae W. — Human Services Comm Leadership
Schmidt, Briar S. — School of Technology
Tolch, Samantha N. — Art & Design
Effingham
Ungrund, Christopher T. — School of Technology
Allen, Sarah A. — Health Promotion
Arnold, Dydra M. — Psychology
Avery, Kory M. — Biological Sciences
Buhnerkempe, Zoe M. — Teaching Learning Foundations
Chrappa, Micaela N. — Special Education
Esker, Blake A. — Teaching Learning Foundations
Fricke, Elizabeth R. — Sociology/Anthro/Criminology
Hoene, Cole A. — School of Technology
Jackson, Dylan T. — English
Jansen, Luke J. — Geology/Geography
Lowry, David C. — School of Business
McCammon, Noah T. — Political Science
McIntyre, Abby R. — School of Business
Meier, Megan A. — Psychology
Meinhart, Abbey L. — Special Education
Mersman, Lauren M. — Teaching Learning Foundations
Smith, Callaway J. — School of Business
Vail, Nathan A. — School of Extended Learning
Greenup
Cutts, Blayke J. — School of Business
Hollensbe, Cody J. — Kinesiology/Sport/Recreation
Murphy, Jacob D. — Biological Sciences
Louisville
Bible, Colt M. — School of Technology
Smith, Sidney L. — Sociology/Anthro/Criminology
Neoga
Blazich, Jessica J. — Psychology
Brown, Tachel N. — English
Cravens, Alyssa E. — Communication Studies
Easton, Madison R. — School of Family & Consumer Sci
Hall, Cassandra J. — Biological Sciences
Herring, Brandi K. — Sociology/Anthro/Criminology
Miah, Nicole S. — School of Business
Nunez, Brian — School of Technology
Potter, Kyla L. — Teaching Learning Foundations
Romack, Kinsey L. — Undeclared
Newton
Buerster, Alicia A. — Teaching Learning Foundations
Griffith, Cynthia A. — Teaching Learning Foundations
Haarman, Mikaela D. — Biological Sciences
Hemrich, Anna J. — School of Business
Russell, Elizabeth N. — Teaching Learning Foundations
Stoops, Noelle J. — Art & Design
Zumbahlen, Sydney A. — Music
Saint Elmo
Werner, Sydney R. — Art & Design
Saint Peter
Harmeier, Brett A. — Kinesiology/Sport/Recreation
Stewardson
Conder, Jill D. — School of Business
Teutopolis
Gebben, Savanna A. — Special Education
Koester, Evan R. — School of Technology
Niemerg, Hanna K. — Teaching Learning Foundations
Sandschafer, Jamie A. — School of Business
Thoele, Dominic A. — School of Technology
Watson
Albin, Alexis L. — Art & Design
Willow Hill
Osborne, Ethan C. — History
