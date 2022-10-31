Ohio University
Emily Flach from Montrose graduated with a MSS (Social Science) from Ohio University's College of Arts and Sciences in Summer 2022.
Lakeview College of Nursing
Lakeview College of Nursing in Danville and Charleston awarded numerous scholarships for the fall 2022 semester. Area students who received awards include the following:
Kelsey Bierman of Effingham. Bierman received the Paul Michael and Mary Jayne Sherksnis Scholarship and attends Lakeview's Charleston Campus.
Elijah Lamb of Greenup. Lamb received the Transfer Merit Scholarship and attends Lakeview's Charleston Campus.
Shelby Myers of Effingham. Myers received the Carroll and Luise Snyder Scholarship Fund and attends Lakeview's Charleston Campus.
Molly Niemerg of Wheeler. Niemerg received the Charline Grygiel Memorial Scholarship and attends Lakeview's Charleston Campus.
