University of Wisconsin-Whitewater
Caleb Slater from Watson has made the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Dean's List for the 2021 fall semester.
These students have demonstrated their academic abilities by receiving a grade-point average of 3.4 or above in a single semester. Slater is studying Occupational Safety.
Bradley University
Anna Miller, a Bradley student from Neoga majoring in User Experience Design, has been named to Bradley's Fall 2021 Dean's List.
To be eligible for the Dean's List, a student must achieve a minimum 3.5 grade-point average for the semester on a 4.0 scale.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.