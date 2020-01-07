Bradley University

Bradley University announces the Fall 2019 Dean’s List. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must achieve a minimum 3.5 grade-point average for the semester on a 4.0 scale.

Dalton Kemper of Teutopolis is a Communication major.

Kelli Bernahl of Effingham is a Elementary Education major.

Greenville University

The following students were placed on the Dean’s List at Greenville University for the Fall 2019 semester.

Altamont

Nathaniel Brown, sophomore

Klaiton Wolff, senior

Dieterich

Alix Hayes, senior

Effingham

Quinton Packer, junior

Sidney Webster, senior

Farina

Anna McNew, senior

Ashley Rose, senior

Neoga

Leah Brown, sophomore

St. Elmo

Olivia Pattillo, junior

Teutopolis

Emma Deters, freshman

Toledo

Ashley Dryden, senior

