Bradley University
Bradley University announces the Fall 2019 Dean’s List. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must achieve a minimum 3.5 grade-point average for the semester on a 4.0 scale.
Dalton Kemper of Teutopolis is a Communication major.
Kelli Bernahl of Effingham is a Elementary Education major.
Greenville University
The following students were placed on the Dean’s List at Greenville University for the Fall 2019 semester.
Altamont
Nathaniel Brown, sophomore
Klaiton Wolff, senior
Dieterich
Alix Hayes, senior
Effingham
Quinton Packer, junior
Sidney Webster, senior
Farina
Anna McNew, senior
Ashley Rose, senior
Neoga
Leah Brown, sophomore
St. Elmo
Olivia Pattillo, junior
Teutopolis
Emma Deters, freshman
Toledo
Ashley Dryden, senior
