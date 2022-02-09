Bradley University
Effingham native Stephanie Jackson graduated with a MSN in MSN Family Nurse Practitioner from Bradley University in the Fall 2021 Semester. Jackson was among 300 students who earned degrees.
Augustana College
Augustana College announced area students named to the Dean's List for the 2021-22 fall semester. Students who have earned this academic honor have maintained a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on a four-point scale for courses taken during the term.
Paul Addai of Louisville
Kyra Swearingen of Neoga
