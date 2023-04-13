Western Illinois University
WIU scholars for spring 2023 include:
Cari Wilson, of Flora, Biological Sciences, Centennial Honors College Scholar, will graduate with academic distinction of cum laude.
An Honors Scholar is a student in the Centennial Honors College who has completed a set of honors requirements and has achieved a grade-point average of at least 3.4 on a 4.0 scale. Cum Laude is with a GPA between 3.60-3.74.
Luke Jesgarz, of Shelbyville, Agriculture, will graduate with high academic distinction of magna cum laude. Magna Cum Laude is with a GPA of 3.75-3.89.
