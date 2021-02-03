Lakeview College of Nursing
Kaytlynn Roberts of Effingham was recently recognized for graduating from Lakeview College of Nursing.
Roberts earned a bachelor of science in nursing degree through the College's Charleston location.
She is a 2015 graduate of Effingham High School and the daughter of Jamie Roberts and Tracy Painter of Effingham.
Millikin University
Millikin University announced the names of undergraduates who have been named to the Dean's List for the fall 2020 semester.
Students who attempt 12 graded credits during a fall or spring semester and earn a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher earn Dean's List honors.
Area students named to the Dean's List at Millikin University are listed below.
Alyson Armstrong of Watson
Lane Belleville of Effingham
Kaitlyn Cohorst of Wheeler
Miranda Fox of Altamont
Madeline Holland of Shelbyville
Alexis Monnet of Effingham
Amber Rezinas of Shelbyville
Whitney Smith of Stewardson
