Lakeview College of Nursing

Kaytlynn Roberts of Effingham was recently recognized for graduating from Lakeview College of Nursing.

Roberts earned a bachelor of science in nursing degree through the College's Charleston location.

She is a 2015 graduate of Effingham High School and the daughter of Jamie Roberts and Tracy Painter of Effingham.

Millikin University

Millikin University announced the names of undergraduates who have been named to the Dean's List for the fall 2020 semester.

Students who attempt 12 graded credits during a fall or spring semester and earn a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher earn Dean's List honors.

Area students named to the Dean's List at Millikin University are listed below.

Alyson Armstrong of Watson

Lane Belleville of Effingham

Kaitlyn Cohorst of Wheeler

Miranda Fox of Altamont

Madeline Holland of Shelbyville

Alexis Monnet of Effingham

Amber Rezinas of Shelbyville

Whitney Smith of Stewardson

