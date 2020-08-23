Brian Tuttle
Brian Tuttle of Effingham was named to The University of Maine Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester.
Charlotte Stormy Brandenburger, infant daughter of Boone and Pamelis Brandenburger of Effingham, passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020. Private graveside services will be held at St. Anthony Cemetery in Effingham.
