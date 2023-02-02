Mississippi State University
Maggie Clark of Neoga was named to the Mississippi State University fall 2022 President's List.
Students on the President's List achieved a 3.80 or better grade-point average, based on a 4.0 scale, while completing at least 12 semester hours of course work with no incomplete grades or grades lower than a C.
Quincy University
Quincy University released its Dean's List for the fall 2022 semester. Honorees must earn a semester grade-point average of at least 3.5 (on a 4.0 scale) to be included in the biannual Dean's List.
Area honorees are:
Emma Klitzing, Altamont
Joseph Niemerg and Leo Niemerg, Dieterich
Claire Sudkamp, Shumway
Joseph Siemer, Teutopolis
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.