Mississippi State University

Maggie Clark of Neoga was named to the Mississippi State University fall 2022 President's List.

Students on the President's List achieved a 3.80 or better grade-point average, based on a 4.0 scale, while completing at least 12 semester hours of course work with no incomplete grades or grades lower than a C.

Quincy University

Quincy University released its Dean's List for the fall 2022 semester. Honorees must earn a semester grade-point average of at least 3.5 (on a 4.0 scale) to be included in the biannual Dean's List.

Area honorees are:

Emma Klitzing, Altamont

Joseph Niemerg and Leo Niemerg, Dieterich

Claire Sudkamp, Shumway

Joseph Siemer, Teutopolis

