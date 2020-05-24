Jake Schindler
Jake Schindler of Effingham earned a History, BA, from The Citadel. Schindler graduated during the South Carolina Corps of Cadets virtual commencement ceremony on May 9.
Updated: May 25, 2020 @ 3:40 am
