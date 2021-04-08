Western Illinois University
Western Illinois University's chapter of the Phi Kappa Phi National Honor Society held its 49th annual induction ceremony in a virtual format April 8, adding another 50 WIU students to its membership.
Admission to Phi Kappa Phi is by invitation only, and invitations are extended to the top 7.5 percent of juniors, the top 10 percent of seniors and the top 10 percent of graduate students.
The ceremony also recognized scholarship and undergraduate research award winners.
This year's student inductees include Cari Wilson, a junior biology major, of Flora.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.