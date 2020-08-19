Western Illinois University

A total of 1,359 undergraduate students enrolled at Western Illinois University were named to the 2020 Spring Dean's List.

To receive this award, an undergraduate student must earn at least a 3.6 grade-point average on a scale of 4.0, which equals an A in a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded courses; pass-fail hours are not counted (e.g., student teaching, internships).

Area students earning Dean's List honors are:

Flora

Abigail R. Gindlesberger, sophomore

Olivia R. Luzadder, junior

Cali E. Wilson, junior

Cari A. Wilson, junior

Dieterich

Mickala R. Klay, senior

Montrose

Rowdy D. Ruholl, junior

