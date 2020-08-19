Western Illinois University
A total of 1,359 undergraduate students enrolled at Western Illinois University were named to the 2020 Spring Dean's List.
To receive this award, an undergraduate student must earn at least a 3.6 grade-point average on a scale of 4.0, which equals an A in a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded courses; pass-fail hours are not counted (e.g., student teaching, internships).
Area students earning Dean's List honors are:
Flora
Abigail R. Gindlesberger, sophomore
Olivia R. Luzadder, junior
Cali E. Wilson, junior
Cari A. Wilson, junior
Dieterich
Mickala R. Klay, senior
Montrose
Rowdy D. Ruholl, junior
