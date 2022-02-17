University of Mississippi
Riley Arend, of Shumway, was named to the University of Mississippi's Fall 2021 Honor Roll lists.
Arend was named to the Dean's Honor Roll, which is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.50-3.74.
The following students were named to the Chancellor's Honor Roll, which is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.75-4.00:
Kelsey Partlow of Neoga
Carsyn Bushue of Effingham
In order to be eligible for honor roll designation, a student must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and may not be on academic probation during the semester.
