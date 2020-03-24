Lakeview College of Nursing in Danville and Charleston awarded numerous scholarships for the Spring 2020 semester. Area recipients include the following:

  • Hannah Bierman of Effingham received the Lakeview Alumni Scholarship. Bierman attends Lakeview's Charleston Campus.
  • Kylie Cox of Flora received the Carroll and Luise Snyder Scholarship. Cox attends Lakeview's Charleston Campus.
  • Jenna Helton of Shelbyville received the Russell D. Action Memorial Nursing School Scholarship. Helton attends Lakeview's Charleston Campus.
  • Jordan Helton of Shelbyville received the Russell D. Action Memorial. Helton attends Lakeview's Charleston Campus.
  • Joseph Runde of Teutopolis received the Manford Darnall Memorial Scholarship. Runde attends Lakeview's Charleston Campus.

