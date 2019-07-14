Maryville University
Maryville University named Louis Niemerg of Dieterich to the Honors List for the spring 2019 semester.
Part-time, undergraduate students are eligible for the Academic Honors List when carrying a minimum of six credit hours in the fall, spring or summer semester and maintaining a minimum grade-point average of 3.5 and no single grade below a B-.
Maryville University named the following area students to the Deans' List for the Spring 2019 semester.
Maryville undergraduate students are eligible for the Deans' List when they complete at least 12 Maryville University credit hours in a semester with a minimum of a 3.5 grade-point average on a 4.0 (perfect) scale.
Altamont — Claire Voelker
Effingham — Lane Belleville, Andrew Kowalski, Callaway Smith
