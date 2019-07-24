Kate Richars
Kate Richars of Newton has been named to the Dean's List for the spring 2019 semester at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock,.
To be on the Dean's List, UA Little Rock students must have completed at least nine credit hours and earned at least a 3.5 grade-point average. The student must not have any D, F, I, or "No Credit" grades on their semester grade report.
Millikin University
Millikin University announced the names of the undergraduates who have been named to the Dean's List for the spring 2019 semester.
Students who attempt 12 graded credits during a fall or spring semester and earn a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher earn Dean's List honors. Students earning a perfect 4.00 grade-point average on 12 graded credits attempted earn High Dean's List honors.
Michelle Gatons of Herrick
Alexis Monnet of Effingham
Abigail Zaccari of Effingham
Kara Weichman of Teutopolis
Alyson Armstrong of Watson
