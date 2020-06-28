Phi Eta Sigma

McKendree University's Chapter 378 of Phi Eta Sigma academic honor society announced its newest members.

Phi Eta Sigma is the nation's oldest and largest multi-disciplinary honor society for first-year college and university students. Students may qualify in the first or second semester of their first year. The following local residents are among the new members:

Nathan Schultz, of Effingham

Addie Smith, of Altamont

Tags

Recommended for you