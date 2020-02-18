Millikin University
Millikin University announced area undergraduates who have been named to the Dean's List for the fall 2019 semester.
Students who attempt 12 graded credits during a fall or spring semester and earn a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher earn Dean's List honors. Students earning a perfect 4.00 grade-point average on 12 graded credits attempted earn High Dean's List honors.
Alyson Armstrong of Watson
Brent Beals of Effingham
Kaitlyn Cohorst of WheelerL
Miranda Fox of Altamont
