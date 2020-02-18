Millikin University

Millikin University announced area undergraduates who have been named to the Dean's List for the fall 2019 semester.

Students who attempt 12 graded credits during a fall or spring semester and earn a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher earn Dean's List honors. Students earning a perfect 4.00 grade-point average on 12 graded credits attempted earn High Dean's List honors.

Alyson Armstrong of Watson

Brent Beals of Effingham

Kaitlyn Cohorst of WheelerL

Miranda Fox of Altamont

