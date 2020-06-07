Kelcie Darnell
The Board of Trustees at Culver-Stockton College voted on May 16 to confer the degrees for 215 graduates in the Class of 2020.
Kelcie Darnell of Shelbyville earned a Bachelor of Science degree with a major in Biological Chemistry.
Bradley University
More than 2,600 students were named to Bradley’s Dean’s List for Spring 2020. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must achieve a minimum 3.5 grade-point average for the semester on a 4.0 scale.
Local residents include:
Dalton Kemper of Teutopolis is majoring in Communication Sports Communication
Kelli Bernahl of Effingham is majoring in Elementary Education ESL Endorsement
Allison Apke of Teutopolis is majoring in Mechanical Engineering Bio-Medical Engineering
Andrew Bingham
Andrew D. Bingham of Effingham graduated from Clemson University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering.
Bingham was among more than 4,007 students who received degrees awarded in May.
