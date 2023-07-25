Florida Institute of Technology
Savannah Grimes of Dieterich has been named to the Spring 2023 Dean’s List at Florida Institute of Technology.
To be included on the Dean’s List, a student must complete 12 or more graded credits in a semester with a semester grade point average of at least 3.4.
Palmer College of Chiropractic
Emma Pierce of Flora has been named to the spring 2023 Dean’s List at Palmer College of Chiropractic’s Main Campus in Davenport, Iowa.
