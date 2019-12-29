Southeast Missouri State
The following students have been named to the fall 2019 Dean's List at Southeast Missouri State University.
Frank Schniederjon of Effingham
Victoria Ault of Greenup
Elly Eaton of Newton
Jordan Probst of Sigel
Students named to the list earned at least a 3.75 grade point average on a 4.0 scale, completed at least 12 hours of standard graded credit, achieved no grade below a B and received no failing grades in enrolled courses, including credit/no credit or pass/fail courses.
