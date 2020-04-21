Azure Newman
Azure Newman of Altamont was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Newman was initiated at Bradley University.
Michaela Engel
The McKendree University chapter of Sigma Beta Delta international society in business, management and administration welcomes Michaela Engel, of Kinmundy, a junior majoring in entrepreneurship.
Sigma Beta Delta honors students for scholastic excellence in accounting, business administration, economics and finance, management and marketing.
